Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $258.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.42.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.75. 2,089,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,063. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $239.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

