Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.

Shares of LOW opened at $231.24 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

