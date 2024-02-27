Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$153.29.

L stock opened at C$145.74 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$146.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

In related news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Company insiders own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

