LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
LivePerson Stock Performance
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson
In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,490,522.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
