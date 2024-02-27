LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,490,522.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,089,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $156,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $5,625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LivePerson

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.