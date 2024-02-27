Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

