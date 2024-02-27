Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 5.3 %

LINC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $321.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

