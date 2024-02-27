Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up to $74.42

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.42, but opened at $85.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $89.46, with a volume of 162,105 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $282,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.