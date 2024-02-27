Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Liberty Live Group to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
LLYVK opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.
In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
