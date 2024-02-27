Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Liberty Live Group to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after acquiring an additional 314,161 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

