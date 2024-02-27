Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

