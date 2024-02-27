Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 7,640,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 7,764,337 shares.The stock last traded at $46.17 and had previously closed at $41.34.

LI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

