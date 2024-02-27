Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $56.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Li Auto stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. 9,368,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,589. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.90. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

