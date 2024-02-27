LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LG Display has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.68.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

