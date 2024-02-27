Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Leonardo DRS has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

