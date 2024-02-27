Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Down 2.7%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.52. 192,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 527,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 5.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.