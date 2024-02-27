LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

LCNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 2,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,346. The company has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCNB

Insider Activity at LCNB

In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,324.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,476 shares of company stock worth $119,371. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.