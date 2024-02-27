LCNB Corp. (LCNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

LCNB has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,358. The stock has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCNB news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,324.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $119,371. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LCNB by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.