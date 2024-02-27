Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.13. Lavoro shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

