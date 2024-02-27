Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Down 4.8%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 33,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 625,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Larimar Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $518.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

