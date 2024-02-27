Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 213,280 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,280 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 3.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VICI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 951,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,108. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

