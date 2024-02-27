Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 226,675 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,000. National Health Investors accounts for 2.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 41,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.