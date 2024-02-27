Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 226,675 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,000. National Health Investors accounts for 2.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.
National Health Investors Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 41,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
