L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,843. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

