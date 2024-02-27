Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $171,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

