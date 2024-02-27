Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 121,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,259. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,999 in the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 469,947 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

