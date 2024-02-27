Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

