Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

KRRO stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.13. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $71.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

