Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Komodo has a market cap of $44.49 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

