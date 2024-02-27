Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.94

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 197612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,305.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after acquiring an additional 602,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 182,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.