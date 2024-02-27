Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.3 %

KDP stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

