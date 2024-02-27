Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.19

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 27881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $860.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 107,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kelly Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70,969 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

