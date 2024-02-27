Kaspa 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $64.39 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $64.39 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,832,487,066 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,827,768,910.333466. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17340863 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $72,002,616.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

