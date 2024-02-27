Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $88.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 105.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.