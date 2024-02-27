JVSPAC Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JVSAU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

JVSPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JVSAUGet Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 28th. JVSPAC Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVSAU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the lifestyle sector and technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

