JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.99

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.93, with a volume of 317188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

