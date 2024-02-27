JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.36. 7,059,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $185.20. The company has a market cap of $528.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

