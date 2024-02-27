JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $8.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

ALLO stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,574. The company has a market capitalization of $868.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 776,487 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

