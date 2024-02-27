JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $20.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 166.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

