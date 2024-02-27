JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $50.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 335,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

