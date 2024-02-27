JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.76

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

