Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.82

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.82 and last traded at $188.46, with a volume of 19125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
