John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.33

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 11184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $545.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,218,000 after acquiring an additional 622,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 195,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 175,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

