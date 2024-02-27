JMP Securities Increases Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $38.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of EVH opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

