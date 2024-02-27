JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.90 Per Share

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.4 %

JLEN traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.40 ($1.29). 989,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £670.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.67 and a beta of 0.20. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.46 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.80 ($1.56).

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.