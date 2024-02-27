JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Declares $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
JG Boswell Price Performance
JG Boswell stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.70. 571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183. JG Boswell has a 12 month low of $571.02 and a 12 month high of $880.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average is $623.10.
JG Boswell Company Profile
