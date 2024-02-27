Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$4.40

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.95 to C$4.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OGI traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 272,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,152. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.98.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organigram will post 0.08736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

