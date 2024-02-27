Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) a C$23.00 Price Target

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$23.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Topaz Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.17. 59,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$22.55.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

