Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Neutral

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Employers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Employers

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Employers has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Employers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Employers by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.