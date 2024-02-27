J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.450-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,087.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

