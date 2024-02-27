J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.450-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,087.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
