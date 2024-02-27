Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$585.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.7 million. Itron also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.800 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Itron stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 682,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

