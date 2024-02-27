Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 57,568 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,848 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 57,568 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. 1,671,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,889. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

