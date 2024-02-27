Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 113,338 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $40,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EWJ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,901. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

